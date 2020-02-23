Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 23, 2020

Pothole-ridden roads, frequent speed breakers, traffic snarls of the factors that restrict people from taking out their vehicles out on streets in Mumbai. The financial capital of India was recently ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world, according to the TomTom traffic index, with 65% congestion and drivers spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic.

In Mumbai a journey during rush-hour takes 65 percent longer. In Delhi it is 58 percent longer, the report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said.