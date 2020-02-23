Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 23, 2020

Pothole-ridden roads, frequent speed breakers, traffic snarls of the factors that restrict people from taking out their vehicles out on streets in Mumbai. The financial capital of India was recently ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world, according to the TomTom traffic index, with 65% congestion and drivers spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic.
In Mumbai a journey during rush-hour takes 65 percent longer. In Delhi it is 58 percent longer, the report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said.
"Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report said.
Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station
3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station
4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort
5. Wallace Street near Bombay Gymkhana
6. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station
7. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
8. Narshi Natha Street in Mandvi
9. Morland Road near Nagpada
10. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
11. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
12. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Marathon Future X
13. The Alley Raod near Worli
14. Sudam Kalu ahire Marg near Worli Police Station
15. Old Cadell Rd/SVS Rd near Siddhivinayak Temple
16. Chunabhatti Flyover/Sion flyover near Sion Station
17. Hans Bhugra Marg/ Santacruz-Chembur Link road
