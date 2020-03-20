Mumbai Weather Update: City to get slight relief as temperature drops to 34.4°C

The temperature in Mumbai is gradually rising, on Friday the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 34.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 21°C.

The IMD, on the other hand, in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.8°C. Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 69% in Santacruz and 74% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 72 (Satisfactory) on Friday morning.

KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, "Max and Min Temperature anomaly for all India for 4 weeks by ERF IMD issued today. From 3rd week from today (from first week of April), the Min Temp is showing positive anomaly in interior of Maharashtra, NW and Central India and mid April, Tmax rise over west coast."