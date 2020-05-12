Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 35°C

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 35°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 34.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 34.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 69% in Santacruz and 87% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 32 (Good) on Tuesday morning.