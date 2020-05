Coronavirus in Mumbai: List of COVID-19 hotspots in South Mumbai from Colaba to Breach Candy

Mumbai is the most affected city in India when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases. Although the virus came into the city from someone who had most likely travelled, it has spread and even entered several slum clusters.

The city has been declared a red zone, with over 2,600 containment spots. Here is the list of spots in South Mumbai.

1. MRA Police Quarters,M.R.A. Road, Fort

2. M.R.A. BMC Colony, M.R.A. Road, Fort

3. DCB Building, M.R.A. Marg, Near Crawford Market, Fort

4. Ganeshmurthi Nagar Part No 2, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Colaba

5. Ganeshmurthi Nagar Part No 1, 3, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Colaba

6. Shivshakti Nagar, Free Press Journal Road, Nariman Point, Colaba

7. Sunder Nagar, Indumati Sakrikar Marg, Near Colaba Market, Colaba

8 Geeta Nagar, Dr Homi Bhabha Road, Near Navy Nagar, Colaba

9 Ambedkar Nagar, Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg, Colaba

10 Azad Nagari, Lala Nigam Road, Colaba

11 Maker Tower, G.D.Somani Road, Colaba

12 Machchimar Nagar No.5, Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg, Colaba

13 Darya Nagari, Near Jamshedji Bunder, Colaba

14 SRPF Police Quarters, Colaba

15 Chotu Terrace, Near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba

16 Bell Heaven Building Servant Quarters, Near Bombay Hospital, New Marine Lines

17 Noor Hospital Building,Mohd Ali Road,Opp. Baig Mohd Playground, Mandvi

18 Noble Tower, Zakeria Masjid Street, Near Hotel Hayat, Mandvi

19 Parveen Manzil, Dontaad Street, Near Zakeria Masjid, Pydhonie Hazira Mansion, Samuel Street, Opp. Hotel Al-Rehmaniya, Masjid Railway Station (W)

20 Parsi Chawl, Nagdevi Street, Opp. Crawford Market, Near Vip Bags Showroom, Crowford Market

21 Sami Chawl, Tantanpura Street, Opp. Dar-Ul Madinah Islamic School, Dongri

22 Vanjara Building, Memonwada Road, Near Minara Masjid, Dongri Latif House, Kambekar Street, Mandvi

23 Chase Building, Sarang Street, Near Crowford Market, Crowford Market

24 Anl Compound,Behind Ashoka Hotel, Masjid Railway Station (W)

25 Chunawala Building (T-Plot Building), Mohd. Ali Road, Near Mandvi Post Office, Mandvi

26 Hutment, Poona Street, Near Kochar Carries, Chinchbunder

27 Barak Manzil, Kambekar Street, Dongri

28 Baria Building,Pinjara Street,Opp. Sadanand Hotel,Carnac Road

29 K J Gandhi Warehouse,Masjid Siding Road,Near Shankar Vilas Hindu Hotel,Masjid Railway Station (E)

30 Noor Building,Nishanpada Road, Near Noor Masjid, Umerkhadi

31 Police Quarters,Imamwada Road,Near Memonwada Fire Station,Bhendi Bazar

32 Bismillah Building, Zakeria Masjid Street, Khadak, Dongri

33 Sydenham B.I.T. Chawl, Ibrahim Rahimtula Road, Near HP Petrol Pump, Umerkhadi

34 City Arcade, Samant Bhai Nanji Marg, Near KGN Homoeopathic Health Clinic, Dongri

35 Rehmatbhai Habib House, Navroji Hill Road No.2,Behind Habib Hospital, Dongri

36 Aga Khan Building,Tatanpura Street,Opp Dar-Ul-Madinah Islamic English Medium School, Dongri

37 MCGM B Ward Labour Staff Quarters, Babula Tank Cross Lane, MCGM B Ward, Umerkhadi

38 Laxminarayan CHS, Imamwada Rd, Near Mughal Masjid, Umerkhadi

39 Jolly Chamber Building, Navroji Hill Road No. 1, Near Cafe Islam, Dongri

40 Police Line Building, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road, Opp. Memonwada Fire Station, Bhendi Bazar

41 Dastagir Masion, Nishanpada Cross Lane, Near Bombay Central Dairy, Dongri

42 Mandvi Police Qrts, Mohd Ali Road, Opp. Mandvi Post Office, Bhendi Bazar

43 Sauda Heights, Dr. Meisheri Road, Opp. Sandhurst Road Railway Station, Dongri

44 Mimson House, Lokmanya Tilak Marg, Near Airtel Gallery, Crawford Market

45 Ismail Habib Building, M. A. Sarang Marg (Tandel Street), Near Baba Dargah, Dongri

46 Tawakkal Masion, Nishanpada Road, Dongri

47 Baig Mohd. Building, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Near J.J. Hospital Gate No. 6, Dongri

48 Master Building, M. A. Sarang Marg (Tandel Street),Near Amber Sweets, Dongri

49 Wadi Bunder Police Line, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road, Near Mandvi Fire Station, Dongri

50 Bhaucha Dhakka, MBBT Area

51 Habib Building, Samuel Street, Dongri

52 Zulekha Manzil,Samuel Street, Dongri

53 Aqsa Mansion, Samuel Street, Dongri

54 Masjid Chawl, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road, Dongri

55 Bagdad Palace, Nishanpada Road,Opp. Juma Masjid, Dongri

56 Haroon Mazil, Mohammed Ali Road,Opp. Shalimar Hotel, Umerkhadi

57 Mawani Mansion,Samantbhai Nanji Marg, Charnull Junction,Dongri

58 Janmohammad Building, Tandel Street, Near Hajji Abdurrehman Shah Baba Dargah, Dongri

59 Liyakat Manzil, Nishanpada Cross Lane, Near Rehmaniya Castle, Mandvi Mukadam Building, Charnull Junction, Dongri

60 Transit Camp, Imamwada Road, Dongri

61 Baghdad Mansion, Navroji Hill Road No. 5, Dongri

62 Salim Mansion, Ibrahim Mohd. Merchant Road, Near City Heights, Dongri

63 Allu Paru Building, Navroji Hill Road No. 19, Dongri

64 Mohammadi House, Mohammed Ali Road, Pydhonie

65 Bautwala Building, Zakeria Masjid Street, Dongri

66 Siddhesh Apartment, 2nd Khattargalli, Nazvirns Holy, Marine Lines

67 Panchali House, Sadguru Baba Kadam Lane,Dr. M.B Welkar Street, Chirabazar, Marine Lines

68 1st Floor, Ajanta Guest House Building, Dadi Sheth Agyari Lane, 2nd Fanaswadi, Chira Bazar, Kalbadevi

69 5th Floor, Vivek Building,Kalbadevi Road, Badamwadi, Badamwadi

70 Dhobi Bldg, 3rd, Kumbharwada, Kumbharwada, Charni Rd

71 Dattatray Bldg, Tukaram Javaji Rd, Grant Road West

72 Khilchi Terrace, R.K Street,Near Mallan Mall Market

73 Abbasi Bldg, P B Marg, Play House Bus Stop

74 Navyug Niwas, Lamington Road, Opp Minerva Cinema, Grant Raod

75 Geeta Biulding, Pandita Ramabai Rd, Gamdevi

76 Rippon Bldg, Balaram Street, Grant Road East

77 48 JK Bldg, D G Marg,Gamdevi Temple, Grant Road

78 United Chamber, M S Ali Rd, Opp Bharat Nagar

79 Murga Giran Building, P B Marg, Kamathipura, Kamathipura

80 Mangli Kanduri Chawl, R S Nimkar Marg, Grant Road

81 Batata Chawl, P B Marg, Grant Road, Grant Rd

82 Noor Manzil, 6th Kumbharwada, Chor Bazar, Kamathipura

83 Lokhandwala Chawl, Bapty Road, Arab Galli, Grant Road

84 Karim Bldg, P.B Marg, 9Th Cross Lane, Grant Rd

84 RPF Barrack Terrace, Grant Rd East,Grant Rd

84 Hakimwadi,P.B Marg, Opp Daulat Complex,Grant Rd

85 B I T Chawl No 16,Bellasis Rd,Mumbai Central

86 Purshottam Bldg,P B Marg, 32 Kasam Bldg,T.P Raod, Kamathipura

87 Kukawala Bldg, M.S Ali Road, Mumbai Central

88 Shankarseth Chawl,Jairaj Bai Lane, 150 Muncipal Chawl,Shuklaji Street, Opp Bilal Masjid, Grant Road

89 Parvati Mansion, Kharva Galli, Grant Road East

90 Narthani Hights, Lamington Road, Opp Mumbai Central

91 Habib Manzil, Grant Road, Grant Road

92 Suleman Tower, Bapty Rd, Grant Road

93 Lokhandwala Bldg, Kharva Lane,Grant Road

94 Crystal Tower,Arab Lane,M .T Ansari Marg, Grant Road

95 Shyam Niwas Building, Bhulabai Desai Road, Breach Candy Hospital, Cumballa Hill

96 Vallabh Apartment, Bhulabai Desai Road, Breach Candy Hospital, Cumballa Hill

97 Stable Building, Bhulabhai Desai Rd,Breach Candy Hospital, Malbar Hill