Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Low Temperatures On Voting Day; Check Out AQI & More

As Mumbaikars prepare for polling today, the the city will experience sunny weather all day on Wednesday. Temperatures will start at a cool 18 degrees Celsius in the morning and rise to a warm 34 degrees Celsius by the afternoon. The lack of rainfall will guarantee a pleasant voting process.

Today in Mumbai, on November 20, 2024, the temperature is 27°C with a forecast of 23°C as the minimum and 28°C as the maximum. The humidity level is at 45% while the wind is blowing at 45 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:49 AM and set at 05:59 PM.

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have a low of 25°C and a high of 29°C for temperatures. The humidity levels are expected to reach 44%.



The forecast for today guarantees that the sky will be free of clouds. Kindly plan your day based on the temperature and expected weather conditions. Have fun in the sun, and remember to bring your sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the sunshine.

The air quality index in Mumbai is currently at 117, showing moderate air quality levels in the city. An air quality index (AQI) of 0-50 is categorised as "good," while 51-100 is labelled as "satisfactory," and 101-200 falls under "moderate." For 201-300 it is considered "poor," followed by "very poor" for 301-400, and "severe" for 401-500.

Mumbai (Santacruz) recorded a slight rise in Minimum Temperature by 1.2c to record 20.2c today.



While Pune (NDA) recorded its lowest temp of the season at 11.1c today🥶



Coldest place in Mumbai:

Karjat-16.2c



Coldest place in Pune:

Karjat-16.2c

LoniKalbhor-10.4c

Weather Forecast For The Next Five Days

The forecast for Mumbai indicates clear conditions from November 21 to November 25 with a possibility of haze towards the week's end.



November 21 will have clear skies all day with temperatures ranging from 19 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius.



On November 22, temperatures will vary between 20°C and 35°C, once more under clear skies.



November 23 will have temperatures ranging from 21 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, with clear skies persisting.



The temperature on November 24 will vary between 22 and 34 degrees Celsius, with the weather becoming hazy.



Haze is expected to persist on November 25, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 33°C.



In general, the coming week will have mild temperatures and sunny days at first, but it will gradually become hazy as the weekend approaches.