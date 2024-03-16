Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Clear Skies; Mercury To Lower On Weekend | File

Mumbai: The city greeted its residents with crystal-clear skies and gentle breezes on Saturday morning,, continuing the trend of pleasant weather observed in recent days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted sunny conditions for both the city and its suburbs throughout the morning hours and the day.

Temperature Update

Today's minimum temperature in Mumbai stands at 22°C, with a maximum expected temperature of 30°C. The mercury is likely to hover around 24°C throughout the day. Winds are blowing steadily at a speed of 7.96 km/h, with gusts reaching 11.2 km/h at 310 degrees. The sun rose at approximately 06:46 AM and is expected to set around 06:48 PM.

Forecast For The Upcoming Week

Looking ahead, Mumbai's weekly weather forecast indicates temperatures reaching 24°C on Sunday, followed by 25°C on both Monday and Tuesday, next week.

AQI For Today

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 in the city currently stands at 112, categorised as Moderate. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.

Mumbai residents can expect a delightful day ahead, along with clear skies, mild temperatures and moderate air quality. While enjoying outdoor activities, it's advisable to take precautionary measures due to the moderate AQI levels. With stable weather patterns forecasted for the weekend, individuals can plan their engagements accordingly, while remaining attentive to any atmospheric changes.