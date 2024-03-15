Ed Sheeran Set To Mesmerize Mumbai At Final Stop Of Mathematics Tour; Concert Anticipation Grips Music Enthusiasts

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday for his final show of the + – = ÷ × Mathematics tour in Mumbai. After a successful concert tour in 2017, this is Sheeran’s second concert in India.

Since the singer announced his India tour, it has created a buzz in the country and thousands of music enthusiasts are expected to attend the concert on Saturday. The concert will start at 3 pm with an opening performance by Prateek Kuhad and followed by special guest, Calum Scott, who will take the stage at 6:00 pm. Sheeran will start his performance at 7.15 pm.

According to BookMyShow, most of the passes for the Ed Sheeran concert have already been sold out and the prices for the tickets have skyrocketed due to it. General admission tickets are priced at Rs. 9,500 and the South Deck ticket is priced at Rs. 16,000 which will include dedicated lavatories, food & beverage zone, an elevated viewing deck, and a dedicated entry lane. Keeping the heavy flow of attendees in mind, the Mumbai Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions ahead of the concert.

After arriving in Mumbai, the 33-year-old singer visited a school in Dharavi, where he participated in fun activities with the children. He also sang some of his famous songs for the students including ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Perfect’. Sheeran had posted a video about his school visit and said he was happy to be back. "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too,"he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has already met several Bollywood celebrities and his pictures and videos with them have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. The renowned singer has met Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Gauri Khan and also sang for them. Sheeran also went for a fun dinner with Armaan Malik and caught up with Ayushmann Khurrana for a musical chat. On Thursday, Kapil Sharma hosted a bash for Ed Sheeran, which was attended by Munawar Faruqui, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Puran Singh and others.