Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces For Heatwave This Week; Mercury To Hover Around 28.5°C Today | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mumbai: The city greeted Sunday with delightful weather, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburbs are anticipated to witness partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening.

Today's Weather Update

The temperature in Mumbai hit a minimum of 24°C, with a peak of 34°C expected. The mercury is likely to settle at a high of approximately 28.5°C. Winds maintained a gentle southerly breeze at 5.6 km/h. The sun graced the horizon at 06:22 AM and is expected to set by 06:56 PM.

Looking ahead, Monday is forecasted to start with a minimum temperature of 25°C, rising to 26°C on Tuesday. This week anticipates a surge in temperatures, ranging between 24-26°C for minimums and 34-39°C for maximums, with surrounding areas potentially reaching a scorching 43°C.

Heatwave In Coming Days

A temperature rise is projected, with a notable 3-4 degree increase expected by tomorrow. Furthermore, from April 14 to 17, an intense heatwave is expected to sweep through Mumbai and its environs, with temperatures soaring to a sweltering 41-43°C. Tuesday might even witness Mumbai's first 40°C temperature of the season.

AQI In Satisfactory Category

As for air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai is currently at 93, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. However, moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.

BMC's Guidelines To Tackle Heatwave Conditions

In response to the impending heatwave, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines, advocating carrying water bottles, donning caps, using umbrellas and wearing sunglasses while venturing outdoors. These precautions aim to mitigate the impact of the rising temperatures and ensure the well-being of Mumbaikars.