Mumbai Weather Update: As rain lashes max city, IMD says trend likely to continue all night

"Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state, Maharashtra State & Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal during next 4-5 days," IMD said.

Meanwhile, IMD also said that North Madhya Maharashtra and South Madhya Maharashtra to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas.

Earlier, Hosalikar said that there are possibilities of rains over the interior of Maharashtra. "Latest satellite cloud top temp (CTT) indicates possibilities of rains over interior if Mah; Solapur Sangli Latur Osmanabad Jalgaon Sindudurg. Mumbai Thane around... Isolated showers," he tweeted.

Weather officials have predicted that there is a chance of moderate to light rainfall this week. Mahesh Palawat, vice president Skymet, has said that Mumbai and its suburban areas will continue to get moderate to light spells of rains for at least the next eight to ten days.

In Maharashtra, water level of the Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli has risen due to continuous rain, following which the district administration has asked people living near the banks of these rivers to remain alert.