 Mumbai Weather: Sweltering heat in city to prevail; air quality 'moderate' with AQI 138
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
Youngsters take shelter from heat with a scarf [dupatta] | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai has been witnessing sweltering hot days for a little over a week meanwhile the air quality has slipped to moderate category after being satisfactory for nearly a fortnight.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai's temperature on Tuesday morning is 27.8°C while the humidity was 71%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city may see a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday and mainly clear sky on the following day. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C & 25°C respectively.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the moderate category, with a reading of 139. 

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 114 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon · 120 AQI Moderate

Sion · 126 AQI Moderate

Malad · 102 AQI Moderate

Mulund · 123 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai · 204 AQI Poor

article-image

