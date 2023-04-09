Mumbai Weather: Hot and humid conditions to prevail in city, AQI 'moderate' | File

After a spell of unseasonal rains, hot and humid weather conditions are expected in Mumbai over the next few days.

The skies are predicted to remain partly cloudy, leading up to high humid conditions during the day time, says the India Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, Mumbai's temperature was 28.6°C while the humidity was 62%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD’s 24-hour forecast on Sunday predicted partly cloudy sky on Sunday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the moderate category, with a reading of 180.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 235 AQI · Poor

Worli: 121 AQI · Moderate

Malad: 252 AQI · Poor

Mazagaon: 124 AQI · Moderate

Bhandup: 193 AQI · Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 102 AQI · Moderate