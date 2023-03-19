Mumbai weather: IMD says unseasonal rains over, city to witness hot days ahead

AFP

After almost five days of cloudy skies with light showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted clear skies over Mumbai in the coming week, which will also increase the temperature of the city by upto 36 degrees Celsius by Friday.

The city had received a temporary respite from the rising temperatures due to unseasonal rains last week.

According to the IMD, the unseasonal rains were due to a trough which is a low pressure area that inhibits the formation of clouds. This trough has now passed through the adjacent areas, which will result in the sky becoming more clear.

Unseasonal rains destroy crops

“The forecast for the coming week shows mainly clear skies with the temperature also witnessing a steady rise. The maximum temperature of the city may go up to 36-37 degrees by Friday,” said an IMD official.

“The unseasonal rain may have decreased the temperatures in many parts of the state but it has also caused a large scale of destruction of various crops like cotton, wheat, grapes and more due to the odd showers especially at the time of harvest,” added the official.

On Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.1 degrees Celsius, with 77% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius, with 82% relative humidity.