 Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Rains, Yellow Alert Issued; Air Quality Improves
The IMD has issued a warning for some areas of Mumbai to expect rainfall. Thane and Palghar have been put on yellow alert due to the expected heavy rainfall in the area. Don't forget your umbrella, put on sunscreen, and find out about the weather today!

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: The weather in Mumbai shows a temperature of 28.55 °C with a predicted low of 25.99 °C and a high of 32.7 °C today, October 14, 2024. Humidity stands at 85% with a wind velocity of 4 km/h. The sunrise occurred at 06:32 in the morning, and the sunset is expected at 06:16 in the evening.

Tomorrow, which is Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have temperatures ranging from 27.63 °C to 29.92 °C. Tomorrow, the humidity is expected to reach 71%.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The IMD predicts that Thane and Palghar will experience slight to moderate rainfall with strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph in some places. The IMD has forecasted thunderstorms and light showers in Mumbai on Monday, along with a yellow alert being in place.

Air Quality

Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is 34.0, which classifies it as falling within the Good category.

The weather forecast for today predicts that it will rain. Please organize your schedule based on the temperature and expected weather conditions. Make sure to protect yourself with sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the sunshine.

Why Have Rains Prolonged In Mumbai?

IMD has brought attention to the significance of a clearly defined low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, causing the monsoon to last longer in Maharashtra and other areas of Peninsular India.

Mumbai Weather Update: Monsoon Withdrawal Delayed Due To Unexpected Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow...
