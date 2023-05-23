Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts light drizzle over the next 48 hours, AQI satisfactory at 62 | File

Mumbai: The city and its suburbs are likely to remain partly cloudy today. However, the city may experience some light rains/drizzle over the next 2 days.

Mumbai’s temperature on Tuesday morning is 28.4°C, while the humidity is 83%

As per IMD’s district-wise forecast, some light rainfall with sudden strong winds is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on May 23.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would witness partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. However, some light rain/drizzling could occur towards the afternoon or evening on May 23.

The weather agency said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 27°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 62.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 48 AQI Good

Mazgaon · 56 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 50 AQI Good

Borivali· 60 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 44 AQI Good

Navi Mumbai · 84 AQI Satisfactory