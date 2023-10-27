Mumbai Weather: City Witnesses Bright, Clear Skies; AQI Remains Moderate At 132 | File

Mumbai: The city witnessed bright and clear skies in the morning on Friday. The city's atmosphere has turned out to be better after a stint of days of experiencing a hazy atmosphere in the mornings for the past few months. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see clear skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Friday are likely to be between 22°C to 30°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 22.8°C while the humidity was 74%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 132.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 156 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 169 AQI Moderate

Malad: 135 AQI Moderate

BKC: 190 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 119 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 147 AQI Moderate

Worli: 99 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 152 AQI Moderate

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)