Mumbai Weather Alert: Mercury To Soar To 31°C As City Continues To Witness Heatwave Conditions; Respite Expected Soon

Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: Mumbai grapples with scorching temperatures for the second consecutive day, as heatwave conditions persist in the city. March 11 and 12 were anticipated to record the highest temperatures, reaching up to 31°C in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The city saw the mercury soaring to 31°C yesterday and similar conditions are expected today.

Today's Weather Forecast

Today's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 26°C and a maximum of 31°C, with temperatures hovering around 27°C throughout the day. Winds are expected to blow at a speed of 9.1 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 11.14 km/h at 321 degrees. Sunrise is expected at 06:49 AM, while sunset is projected for 06:47 PM.

Looking ahead, the weekly weather forecast for Mumbai predicts temperatures of 25°C on Wednesday and 24°C on Thursday and Friday, with slight fluctuations over the weekend.

AQI In Satisfactory Category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai, stands at 79, falling within the Satisfactory Category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India). An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', while 51 to 100 is 'satisfactory', and 101 to 200 is 'moderate'.

Furthermore, local weather reports indicate interior areas of the MMR are expected to surpass 40°C over the next 48 hours, with temperatures exceeding 35°C in Western Line regions such as Santacruz and in the interior regions like Kalyan and Karjat.

Possible Reason For Heatwave Conditions

The latest forecast suggests a delay in the sea breeze due to the strong influence of interior winds, leading to a rise in temperatures in these areas. Dry weather conditions persist, escalating the heat intensity. Today, the city is projected to experience the peak of this heatwave, with some relief anticipated from Wednesday onwards.

What To Follow During Heatwave Conditions?

1. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration, especially during peak heat hours.

2. Dress Appropriately: Wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing to help your body stay cool.

3. Stay Indoors: Limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 11 am and 4 pm and seek shade if you must be outside.

4. Use Cooling Methods: Take cool showers or baths, use fans and apply sunscreen to help lower your body temperature and beat the heat effect.

5. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Keep an eye on children, elderly individuals and those with chronic illnesses, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.