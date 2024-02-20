Mumbai: City Grapples With Sweltering Heat, Relief Expected In Coming Days

Representative image

Mumbai: As Mumbai continues to endure scorching temperatures and oppressive humidity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating that the situation may persist for three to four more days before any significant relief.

The Santacruz weather station reported a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three degrees above the normal range, while the coastal observatory at Colaba recorded a maximum of 32.4 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures remained between 20 and 21 degrees Celsius across the island city and its suburbs.

Last year, on February 19, Mumbai experienced its hottest February day in recent memory, with temperatures soaring to a blistering 37.9 degrees Celsius. This year, by those measures, was relatively better.

Decline in both maximum and minimum temp by 2-3 degrees

Speaking to the FPJ, IMD scientist Nitha TS said there will be a gradual decline in both maximum and minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees. The most significant temperature drop is anticipated around February 21-22, coinciding with the passage of a western disturbance. This disturbance typically ushers in northerly winds, expected to prevail in the region until February 23.

Addressing concerns about the ongoing warm spell, IMD scientists said that such conditions are not uncommon during winters. Historical data revealed that the hottest February days in the past decade were recorded in 2015 and 2017 when maximum temperatures peaked at 38.8 degrees Celsius. The current temperature is in the 19-34 degrees Celsius range.

Despite the discomfort, there’s a silver lining in the form of improved air quality. On Monday, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 109, a significant improvement from 144 recorded the previous day. Notably, several areas in Mumbai recorded double-digit AQI levels, signalling good air quality.

Addressing conflicting reports regarding the possibility of rainfall, Nitha TS clarified that there are currently no indications of precipitation.