Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse! Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Shares City Of Dreams' Look By 2025

Mumbai, known as the city of dreams and the financial capital of India, faces the challenge of ensuring prosperity and livability for its burgeoning population. However, in line with the vision to transform the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into a global city of dreams by 2025, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse on February 19.

This virtual platform offers an immersive 3D representation of Mumbai's future. The government aims to provide citizens with a glimpse into the future of MMR through this 3D map. It showcases upcoming projects and amenities envisioned for the city's residents.

Fadnavis' Invitation For Mumbaikars

Fadnavis encouraged Mumbaikars and Mumbai enthusiasts to explore the metaverse, inviting them to witness the city's transformation firsthand. He shared links for accessing the platform on X.

Fadnavis took to X and wrote, “Dear Mumbaikars and Lovers of Mumbai, Just click on these links to see how Mumbai is all set to transform within the next few years, rather within a few months! Come, join this once-in-a-lifetime journey called ‘Transformation’! Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse! https://mumbaimetaverse.com/explore"

Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse! https://t.co/HulmPEhZNR… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 19, 2024

Key Projects Highlighted

Within the metaverse, Fadnavis spotlighted 12 ongoing projects that will redefine Mumbai's landscape. These projects include major infrastructural developments such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor, Mumbai Metro, Coastal Road, Dharavi Project and others.

Future of Mobility in Mumbai

Fadnavis earlier this week expressed confidence that Mumbai's mobility would surpass that of other major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai within the next five years. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that Mumbaikars can reach any destination within 59 minutes within the city.

With ambitious projects and a focus on enhancing mobility, Mumbai is poised to undergo a significant transformation in the coming years, reaffirming its status as a global metropolis.