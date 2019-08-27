Mumbai: We will stay put for 25 years

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP-led NDA will continue to remain in power for another 25 years, as people have understood the "arrogance of power" of the Congress and the NCP.

‘‘No matter how many yatras the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party undertake, the public cannot forget the arrogance of their leaders and will not entertain them.

We cannot be ousted from power for the next 25 years,’’ said Fadnavis. He was addressing a rally as a part of his 'Mahajanadesh' Yatra in Pathardi taluka of Ahmednagar district.