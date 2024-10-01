Mumbai Waterlogged Tracks: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Meets Railway Authorities To Address Disruptions At Key Stations

Mumbai Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani (Representative Image) | FPJ

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani held a meeting with Railway authorities on Monday to discuss the recent waterlogging incident that disrupted services on September 25. The primary focus was on the waterlogged railway tracks in several key areas, including Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus yard, Bhandup, Vidyavihar, Sion-Matunga, Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg, Sewri-Wadala, Kurla, Kurla-Mankhurd, and Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar-Chunabhatti, Kurla - Tilak nagar. The meeting aimed to identify the causes of the disruption and develop effective strategies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The city experienced heavy rainfall of up to 200 mm over a few hours last Wednesday evening, resulting in heavy waterlogging in various areas. The submerged railway tracks severely disrupted services, causing considerable inconvenience for commuters. This led to severe criticism of the civic body from citizens, political parties, and social activists for its failure to manage the situation effectively. In line with this effort, a meeting was convened at the civic headquarters, attended by railway officials as well as representatives from BMC’s bridge, stormwater drain, and roads departments.

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), stated, "In certain areas, the drains beneath the railway tracks are narrow for which the railway department has requested their augmentation. Some of the necessary work will be funded by the railway department, while they have also urged the municipal corporation to undertake additional tasks. Railway officials highlighted that, beyond specific railway sections, expanding the stormwater drainage system in residential areas is crucial." He added, "The BMC will compile a list of the proposed works and initiate the tender process without delay. It is vital to complete these projects swiftly, ideally before the next monsoon season."

Furthermore, it was agreed during the meeting to evaluate whether to expand the enclosed pathways beneath the railway tracks using traditional methods or micro-tunneling, depending on local conditions. During the meeting Gagrani said, "The cleaning of silt from drains, widening of channels, and maintenance of enclosed pathways (culverts) beneath railway tracks and other areas should not be confined to just before or during the monsoon season. Instead, these activities must be carried out year-round."

Despite holding ponds why Hindmata was waterlogged?...

The BMC constructed the first water-holding pond in Hindmata two years ago at a cost of Rs.110 crores to alleviate water logging issues. However, following significant rainfall last Wednesday, the area once again experienced waterlogging, raising questions about the pond's effectiveness. Civic officials clarified that the holding pond can effectively manage runoff only if rainfall does not exceed 55 mm per hour.