Mumbai Water Stock Update: Seven Lakes At 96.61% Capacity As City Continues To Receive Monsoon Showers | X / BMC

Mumbai: Mumbai’s overall water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city increased to 96.61 per cent as of 6 am on September 13, according to the latest report from the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department.

Water stock reaches 96.61 per cent

As the water stock stood at 96.61 per cent on Sunday, with the total useful water content in the lakes recorded at 1,398,318 million litres (ML), against the total live storage capacity of 1,447,363 ML.

Among the seven lakes, Vehar remained at 100 per cent, while Tansa and Bhatsa were at 98.85 per cent and 97.82 per cent of their useful content capacity, respectively. Tulsi was at 96.89 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna stood at 96.42 per cent. Upper Vaitarna recorded 92.78 per cent, while Modak Sagar stood at 93.66 per cent.

Lakes maintain strong water position

The latest figures indicate that Mumbai continues to maintain a strong water position following substantial rainfall during the monsoon season in June and July. The seven lakes collectively hold nearly the entire live storage capacity available for the city’s water supply.

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Several lakes overflowed in July

The BMC report also records that Middle Vaitarna’s WSCPO gate was closed on July 6, while the release from Upper Vaitarna was stopped from July 6. Vehar Lake started overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi Lake later the same day. Tansa Dam began overflowing on July 22, while Modak Sagar Dam started overflowing on July 23.

The water stock levels come as Mumbai continues to experience monsoon weather, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of the city and surrounding areas over the weekend.

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