Mumbai Water Stock At 96.29%, Lake Levels See Marginal Dip In 24 Hours |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock dropped marginally to 96.29 per cent on Saturday, down from 96.41 per cent recorded a day earlier, even as the city’s seven reservoirs received no rainfall in the past 24 hours. The latest figures were recorded by the BMC’s Hydraulic Engineer’s Department at 6 am on September 12.

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The total live water stock in Mumbai’s seven reservoirs stood at 13,93,652 million litres (ML), against the total useful capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The current storage is lower than the 98.38 per cent recorded during the corresponding period last year and 98.46 per cent in 2024.

According to the latest reservoir data, none of Mumbai’s seven lakes recorded rainfall during the 24-hour period. The total rainfall recorded at the Bhandup Complex also stood at zero millimetres, while the cumulative rainfall since June 1 remained at 2,766 mm.

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Among the seven reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna had 92.35 per cent of its useful content, while Modak Sagar stood at 94.32 per cent. Tansa recorded 98.40 per cent of its useful storage and Middle Vaitarna stood at 95.82 per cent.

Bhatsa, one of Mumbai’s key sources of water supply, had 97.44 per cent of its useful content. Vehar remained completely full at 100 per cent, while Tulsi recorded 95.38 per cent.

The latest figures indicate that Mumbai continues to have a comfortable water position despite the marginal decline in storage. The overall stock has remained above 96 per cent in recent days, providing a substantial buffer for the city’s water requirements.

The BMC report also records that Middle Vaitarna’s WSCPO gate was closed on July 6, while release from Upper Vaitarna was stopped from July 6. Vehar Lake started overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi Lake later the same day. Tansa Dam began overflowing on July 22, while Modak Sagar Dam started overflowing on July 23.

The water stock levels come as Mumbai continues to experience monsoon weather, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of the city and surrounding areas over the weekend.

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