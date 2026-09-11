Mumbai Metro One Extends Services Until 1.03 AM From September 14 To 25 For Ganeshotsav 2026

Mumbai Metro services will run later during Ganeshotsav to facilitate travel for devotees and late-night commuters | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: Mumbai Metro One will extend its operating hours during the Ganpati festival, with trains running till 1.03 am from September 14 to 25, allowing devotees and late-night commuters additional time to travel during the festive period.

Under the revised schedule, the last train from Versova towards Ghatkopar will depart at 12.15 am, while the final service from Ghatkopar towards Versova will leave at 12.40 am. The last train departing Ghatkopar is scheduled to reach Versova at 1.03 am.

Metro 3 Also Extends Hours

The extension comes days after the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) announced longer operating hours on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3 corridor during the same period.

Metro 3 services will operate till midnight from September 14 to 25, with the last trains from both terminal stations—Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR—departing at 12 am instead of the usual 10.30 pm.

Festive Travel Gets Boost

The Aqua Line extension is expected to benefit devotees travelling to prominent Ganesh mandals located around Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Worli, Mahalaxmi and Girgaon.

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In Metro 3, commuters are also permitted to carry Ganesh idols up to 18 inches (45 cm), subject to prescribed safety guidelines.

With both Metro 1 and Metro 3 extending their services, commuters will have longer access to Mumbai’s rapid transit network during the peak festive period.

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