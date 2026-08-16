Mumbai Metro One Launches Digital Passes On WhatsApp For Commuters |

Commuters travelling on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro corridor can now purchase and carry their travel passes through WhatsApp, with Mumbai Metro One launching its new DG-Pass digital ticketing facility it announced on Sunday August 16th through an official release.

The initiative allows passengers to buy multi-trip passes and stored-value passes without using a physical card. The digital passes can also be added to Google Wallet and Apple Wallet, enabling commuters to access them directly from their smartphones.

Mumbai Metro One, promoted by Reliance Infrastructure, said the facility is aimed at making regular Metro travel more convenient while reducing dependence on physical tickets and queues at ticket counters.

Under DG-Pass, commuters can choose between two options. The Trip Pass allows passengers to purchase a fixed number of journeys in advance, with unused trips remaining available until they are utilised.

The Store Value Pass, meanwhile, allows commuters to load a chosen amount and have the applicable fare automatically deducted from the balance for each journey. The balance can subsequently be recharged digitally.

Pass available through three-step process

Commuters can access the service through Mumbai Metro One's existing WhatsApp ticketing platform. To purchase a digital pass, passengers need to: Send “Hi” to Mumbai Metro One on WhatsApp at +91 9670008889. Select “Book Now” and Choose the “Digital Pass” option, select either Trip Pass or Store Value Pass and make the payment.

Payments can be made through UPI, debit card or credit card, following which the digital pass is issued electronically.

The process does not require commuters to download a separate application, create a new account or visit a ticket counter.

Builds on WhatsApp ticketing

The DG-Pass facility builds on Mumbai Metro One's WhatsApp e-ticketing service, which was introduced in November 2022. The existing service allows commuters to purchase single-journey QR tickets through WhatsApp. With the latest initiative, the operator has expanded the platform from individual ticket purchases to regular, pass-based travel.

Mumbai Metro One said the digital pass is aimed at commuters with both fixed and variable travel patterns. While regular commuters can opt for the pre-paid Trip Pass, those whose travel frequency varies can use the Store Value Pass.

Metro One carried over 125 crore commuters

The Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor completed 12 years of operations in June 2026 and has carried more than 125 crore passengers since its launch.

The operator has introduced several technology-based ticketing initiatives over the years, including mobile QR ticketing, WhatsApp e-ticketing and integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network.

Commenting on the launch, Shyamantak Choudhury, CEO, Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd, said, “Our commuters have embraced WhatsApp ticketing as a convenient part of their daily travel, and Digital Pass is a natural progression of that digital journey. By bringing trip passes and stored-value travel onto WhatsApp, we are giving commuters greater flexibility and convenience while reducing the need for repeated ticket purchases. This is another step in our continued endeavour to make the Mumbai Metro One experience simpler, smarter and more commuter-centric.”