Kalyan-Badlapur 3rd-4th Lines 52% Complete; Borivali-Virar 5th-6th Lines 30% | Representation Image

Mumbai: Two key railway capacity projects on the Central and Western Railway networks are progressing steadily, with the Kalyan-Badlapur third and fourth lines reaching 52% completion and the Borivali-Virar fifth and sixth lines achieving 30% progress by July-end. The projects, being executed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) under MUTP 3-A, are aimed at creating additional capacity on two of Mumbai's busiest suburban corridors and improving the segregation of local and long-distance services.

Kalyan-Badlapur Project Reaches 52% Completion

The Kalyan-Badlapur project, estimated at Rs 1,510 crore and targeted for completion by 2028, involves adding two lines alongside the existing double-line section. So far, work on 31 bridges has been completed, while construction of other bridges is underway. The LC-1A and MIDC road overbridges have been completed and opened to traffic, while work on the LC-4C and LC-7 ROBs is progressing. The MIDC pipeline bridge was completed in March 2026 and handed over to MIDC. At Chikhloi station, most civil work on the station and service buildings has been completed, with painting remaining. Work is continuing on three foot overbridges, platform roofing, platforms and the approach road, with around 500 metres of RCC platform wall already completed. Once commissioned, the additional lines are expected to improve local train frequency during peak hours and provide greater flexibility for long-distance services on the Kalyan-Karjat corridor.

On the Western Railway side, the Rs 2,184-crore Borivali-Virar fifth and sixth line project covers a 26-km stretch and is targeted for completion by 2029. Land acquisition and statutory clearances have progressed, with 11.929 hectares of mangrove land at Umelman in Vasai handed over and remaining acquisition underway. Railway structures at Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Vasai Road have been shifted or are nearing completion. Work on platforms and FOBs at Dahisar, Naigaon and Nalasopara is also underway. Three major bridges, three minor bridges and one flyover are part of the project, while earth filling has progressed substantially in the Palghar-side sections. MRVC officials said the additional lines will create separate capacity for suburban and long-distance trains, allowing better service planning and reducing operational conflicts on the heavily used corridor.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in