Shiv Sena Politician & Former BMC Corporator Detained At Varanasi Airport After Licensed Weapon Accidentally Discharged, Leaving Two Staffers Injured; BCAS Initiates Inquiry | AI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena politician and former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator, Kamlesh Rai, was detained at Varanasi Airport after an accidental firing from his licensed firearm injured two security personnel. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) initiated an enquiry about the handling of the firearm as Rai was held under detention until late evening.

Former BMC Corporator Has Political Links In Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs

Rai is a prominent political figure from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, having previously served as a BMC corporator from Ward 75 (Marol) while his son, Ritesh Rai, is currently a sitting corporator representing Ward 86. Both of them are associated with Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction.

The incident occurred at around 9.30am at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport when Rai was preparing to board Air India Express flight IX-1810 bound for Mumbai. As per the civil aviation protocols, he approached the airline's check-in counter to declare a licensed 7.62 mm pistol along with 21 live cartridges. The airport security, as per the standard operating procedure, escorted him to the designated isolated screening zone to complete mandatory verification and safety clearance.

During the handling and physical inspection of the weapon, a single round accidentally fired. The bullet ricocheted off a surface in the enclosure, striking two security officers, named Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari. Both the screening staff personnel were given emergency first aid at the terminal before being rushed to a medical facility.

Rai was detained on-site by local authorities

and was detained by Phulpur police, as the airport falls under its jurisdiction. “The passenger was travelling to Mumbai with his wife and was carrying a licensed firearm, which was permitted to be carried across the country. We have completed the spot inspection and are progressing with further questioning,” said Neetu Kadyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gomti Zone.

Phulpur police's station house officer confirmed to The Free Press Journal that Rai was Shiv Sena politician and a former civic corporator in Mumbai. He added that the police interrogation aims to establish whether the misfire resulted from personal negligence or a procedural lapse during weapon inspection.

One of the injured screening staff personnel, Suman Kumari, said from the hospital bed that Rai pressed the trigger to show them that the weapon was unloaded. However, the shot was fired during the demonstration and a bullet hit her in both legs, including the thigh.

Another staffer, Rohit Raj, said that the passenger checked the loaded magazine by removing it from the gun. “He then pressed the trigger downwards and the weapon fired. I sustained an injury near the last finger of my left hand and there is some swelling.”

Following the incident, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also initiated aninquiry into the breach. Officials confirmed that investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and re-examining the strict protocols surrounding the handling, inspection and safe declaration of personal firearms inside commercial airport premises.

"The incident was swiftly contained by security forces on site. Passenger movement and overall flight operations at Varanasi Airport continue to function without any disruption,” said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in an official statement.

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