Mumbai Rains: Yellow Alert Issued As Moderate Showers Lash City; Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai woke to moderate rain on Sunday as showers continued across the city. The city was hit by rain after a long period of dry weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall at several places during the day, while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Mumbai and the metropolitan region.

Generally cloudy sky with few spells of moderate rain/thundershower accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Possibility of one or two spells of intense rain in some places.#WeatherUpdate #MumbaiWeatherupdate#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zoMrMrMcbl — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 13, 2026

Thunderstorms, gusty winds forecast

According to the latest update from the weather forecasting agency, thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds is expected at isolated places.

The report further stated that winds could reach speeds of 40–50 kmph during the spell. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during thunderstorms and lightning activity.

High tide, rainfall recorded

The city is expected to experience a 4.46-metre high tide at 1:05 PM, while the past 24 hours saw 52–73 mm of average rainfall across the three regions.

Visuals showed light rain across several areas, including Juinagar towards Panvel on the Pune-Konkan Highway.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Juinagar towards Panvel on Pune Konkan Highway.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/xgHdXtDjl3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2026

Mumbai records dry August

Mumbai had a notably dry August, receiving less than 200 mm of rainfall, making it one of the driest Augusts in the city's history. According to IMD data, the city recorded 66 per cent below-normal rainfall during the month. The weather department has also indicated that below-average rainfall conditions could continue through September, although intermittent light to moderate showers are expected.

Air quality remains moderate

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Moderate' category on Sunday morning. The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 69.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good' and indicate minimal health risk. AQI levels between 51 and 100 are considered 'Moderate', while readings from 101 to 200 fall under the 'Poor' category. Levels between 201 and 300 are classified as 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 are considered 'Severe'.

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