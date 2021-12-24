e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 09:04 AM IST

Mumbai: Water pumping firm calls out 3 ex-employees for data theft

Staff Reporter
Mumbai: Water pumping firm calls out 3 ex-employees for data theft/ Representative image |

Mumbai: A submersible dewatering pump company has lodged a case against three former employees, alleging data theft. The company in its complaint has alleged that the employees allegedly stole design data information after resigning. It is said that they started their own firm and began dealing in their product.

The Shivaji Nagar police in Thane said the complainant is executive assistant to the president of the company. Last year, between October and December, three senior employees of the company had resigned. In January, this year, they floated a company with allegedly the same product. The complainant has alleged that they got unauthorised access to design photographs and used them for their own company.

“Statements of all persons connected with the case will be recorded in due course of time and necessary documents and digital records will be collected to ascertain what actually transpired.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 09:04 AM IST
