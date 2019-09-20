Mumbai: Water logging due to heavy rains in low-lying areas

Mumbai: With the incessant rainfall since Wednesday night, the traditional areas were water logged. Due to the severe downpour between 8:30 am to 11:30 am, there was water logging in several areas of Sion, Kurla, King’s Circle and Ghatkopar.

The meteorological department had predicted heavy rains from Tuesday. After Wednesday noon, heavy rains lashed many parts of Mumbai. Meanwhile, BEST bus routes were also diverted after water logging occurred in the areas near Gandhi Market, Sion, King’s Circle, Kurla, LBS Road and Ghatkopar's Shreyas Cinema. Local train services on the Harbour line were running late due to water logging on the tracks between Kurla and Chembur station.