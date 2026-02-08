Mumbai Water Cut Alert: Bandra, Khar, Pali Hill Areas To Face Supply Disruption From 10 AM To Midnight On February 10

Thane, South Mumbai & Eastern Suburbs To Face 10% Water Cut From October 7 To 9 | Check If Your Area Is Affected | Representative Photo

Mumbai residents in parts of Bandra, Khar and surrounding neighbourhoods will face water supply disruption on February 10, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation undertakes urgent repair work at the Pali Hill Reservoir. The civic body has said the work is necessary to fix leakage in a major inlet main water pipeline that serves several pockets of the H West Ward.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The disruption will begin at 10.00 am and continue till 12.00 midnight on the same day. The notice was also shared publicly by Minister Ashish Shelar, urging citizens to stay prepared and make advance arrangements.

Areas Likely To Face Complete Water Cut

According to the a post shared in X by BJP leader Ashish Shelar, several zones will see no water supply during the repair window. These include Perry Zone, Khar Danda Zone, Union Park Zone, Dr Ambedkar Zone, Chapel Road Zone, Mount Mary Zone, Reclamation Zone and Pump Zone. Residents in these localities have been advised to store sufficient water before the scheduled shutdown begins.

Such large scale repair work requires temporary suspension of supply to ensure worker safety and proper sealing of the damaged section of the pipeline.

Low Pressure Supply In Select Areas

Some areas will receive water at low pressure instead of a complete shutdown. B J Road Zone will have restricted supply, available only between 1.00 am and 4.30 am. Residents here may experience slow flow and inconsistent supply during this window.

Civic Appeal To Citizens

The BMC has appealed to citizens to use stored water responsibly and avoid wastage. Residents have also been advised to filter and boil drinking water for four to five days after normal supply resumes, as a precautionary health measure following pipeline repair activity.

For additional assistance, citizens can contact the municipal helpline at 1916 or visit the official civic website for updates.