Mumbai: Warrant issued against Ranas for non-appearance in court

PTI Photo

Mumbai: A sessions court has issued a bailable warrant of Rs5,000 each against independent legislator couple MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana as they failed to appear before it despite receiving notice to do so.

The couple is facing charges of obstructing the police when they tried to arrest them in connection with threatening to protest outside former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra in April.

The couple had not appeared before the court on October 1. A notice was then issued by the court to them. They were supposed to appear before it on November 11. On that date, they were absent again and the judge too being on leave, the matter was adjourned to Thursday. On Thursday again they failed to remain present. Prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani informed the court that notices had been duly served and filed a report on the notices.

Advocates for the accused were present and told the court that both accused were not in the city. Special Judge RN Rokade noted that despite service of notice, the accused are absent. The court then proceeded to issue bailable warrants of Rs5,000 each. The Ranas are supposed to appear before the court on December 14.

Similar instances of issuance of warrants against Navneet Rana have been taking place at a city magistrate court in a different case relating to fraud in obtaining a caste certificate. The magistrate has issued as many as four non-bailable warrants against her since August.

A charge sheet in the present case was filed against them in June under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from performing duty) and Sec 34 (common intention). The couple had been sent a notice by the Khar police not to go ahead with the protest. They had called it off and were arrested from their residence.

Read Also Mumbai: Private school van owners plan indefinite stir from Dec 6