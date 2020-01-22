Mumbai: Warm temperature to continue for next two days; IMD

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, the city's maximum temperature rose to 34°C on Tuesday and is likely to continue for the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted that the warm temperature will continue for next two days and after January 24 there is a chances of temperature may dip by 2-3°C.

“Temperatures have risen over the Konkan coast and parts of north Maharashtra as the wind pattern has shifted from cool northerly winds last week, to north-easterly to easterly winds that are much warmer,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The day maximum temperature at the Santacruz was recorded at 34°C, while Colaba recorded 33.5°C, 3.3°C above normal. The minimum temperature was close to the normal mark for Santacruz (19°C) and Colaba (20°C). The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 242, falling in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter of 2.5-micron size) was 91 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) on Thursday, against the safe limit of 60µg/m3. Concentration of PM10 ( coarser particles) was 174µg/m3 against the safe limit of 100 µg/m3.