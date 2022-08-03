Mumbai: VVIP visit slows traffic on Western Express Highway | BL SONI

Tuesday's daytime traffic was sluggish on the western expressway and in some areas near the Santacruz airport because a VVIP was scheduled to visit Mumbai. Additionally, there was afternoon traffic congestion on the Sion-Panvel highway as a result of a VIP movement.

The Mumbai traffic police informed the public of the VIP visit and any potential areas where traffic may be slower than usual on its Twitter account, @MTPHereToHelp, one day in advance.

The Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, "Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit on August 3rd, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM & Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30 PM to 06:00 PM. Citizens are requested to plan commute accordingly.'

According to the traffic control department, the department notifies the public whenever there is an emergency or a traffic jam, and sometimes the public also notifies the department directly. "We then notify the local traffic officials and work to clear the traffic as quickly as possible. Additionally, whenever there are VIP movements, we notify the public one day in advance and adjust traffic patterns accordingly," an official said.

While some citizens appreciated the traffic police's advance warning, others complained about the regular traffic on the highway tolls. Others expressed their annoyance by stating that the common people have to deal with traffic as a result of VIP visits.