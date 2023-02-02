Mumbai: VP of air cargo complex at Sahar airport Manojkumar Rajnath Singh attacked by six people |

A senior vice-president of the air cargo complex at Sahar airport, Mr Manojkumar Rajnath Singh, was attacked by six people on Tuesday evening when he was on his way home in his SUV.

Mr Singh, 47, left his office in his chauffeur-driven Toyota Fortuner SUV for his home at Chandivili. When the vehicle neared the Central Public Works Department complex on Sahar Road, three unidentified persons on an Activa scooter blocked his vehicle from the front and started hitting the windshield with bamboo sticks and iron roads.

Meanwhile, three persons on a Pulsar motorcycle pulled up near the rear left side where he was sitting, smashed the window with iron rods, and started hitting Mr Singh. Hearing his screams, people approached the vehicle, seeing which the six who had attacked Mr Singh fled.

Mr Singh and his driver, Mr Sudhir Gamre, went to VN Desai Hospital at Vakola, where they were treated. Later, they went to the Vile Parle police station and lodged a complaint.

The motive for the brutal attack is not known. It is not clear if one of the smuggling syndicates who were known to have been active in the Air Cargo Complex had targeted Mr Singh for curbing their activities.

