Mumbai Shocker! 54-year-old woman dies after acid attack by live-in partner | Representative Image

Mumbai: The victim of the Jan 13 acid attack succumbed during treatment on Wednesday. The 54-year-old woman had sustained 80% burns after being attacked by one Mahesh Pujari, 62. The two were in a live-in relationship for 25 years but she refused to continue to live with him as her children were now grown up.



The Lokmanaya Tilak Marg (LT Marg) police said that the man was arrested the day of the attack. After the victim’s death, a case of murder was registered against him.



On Jan 13 morning, when the woman came out of her residential building to fill water, the attacker was already there and threw acid on her. People gathered after hearing her screams and took her to the hospital. She was first rushed to Bhatia Hospital and then shifted to Masina Hospital.



The woman’s elder son also came out hearing his mother scream and saw the attacker, who tried to flee but was caught within minutes by the younger son. The victim poured water on her face to get relief. Her chest, back, arms and legs were burnt.



The police said the woman started living with the attacker after her husband deserted her 25 years ago. A few days prior to the attack, the couple had frequent disputes over his alcohol habit for which he demanded money from her.



The accused was earlier arrested under sections 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. After the victim’s death on Monday night, the police have added section 302 (punishment for murder). The accused is currently in judicial custody.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)