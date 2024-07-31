Mumbai: Viral Social Media Post Highlights Severe Overcrowding And Commuter Struggles On Local Trains At Dadar Station; VIDEO

A social media post showcasing the chaotic experience of boarding Mumbai's local trains has gone viral, with a humorous suggestion that the ordeal should be included in the next Olympics. The video, posted by @mumbaimatterz on July 30, captures the intense overcrowding at Dadar station, where passengers are seen struggling to board a jam-packed train. The clip quickly gained traction, amassing over 30,000 views in just 20 hours.

The post highlights the daily difficulties faced by Mumbai commuters, turning what is normally a routine experience into an Olympic-level challenge. The video’s widespread attention has sparked both amusement and serious discussions about the state of Mumbai’s public transport system.

The tongue-in-cheek comment, made by a social media user on 'X' ( formerly kwon as Twitter) with handle @TweetMickey2 while replying to video of crowded train posted by @mumbaimatterz on Tuesday night.

"Life is getting worse day by day in Mumbai. This should be included in the next Olympics: 'Riding Train' - Mumbai local." replied a social media user Mickey with 'X' handle @TweetMickey2

The clip, filmed at Dadar station ( Central Railway) , highlights the daily ordeal of navigating jam-packed carriages, drawing both laughter and serious discussion about the state of urban transport in the city.

The video, which was posted at 9:23 PM on July 30 by @mumbaimatterz, shows a train so overcrowded that passengers struggle to board as it stands at the platform.

The viral post has sparked a serious dialogue about the pressing need for improvements in Mumbai's public transportation system. As commuters continue to face daily challenges, the video has become a symbol of the broader issues within the city's transport infrastructure.

In response to the post, many other social media users also voiced their frustrations and blamed Central Railway administration for frequent disruptions in operation of suburban trains and delays . Ashok Shekhawat criticized the government on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), stating, "Bullet trains and Vande Bharat trains are more important for BJP government than the local trains. This situation is not bad for the shameless BJP Govt."

Another user, @thambikeshav, highlighted issues with train schedules and passenger information, commenting, "Central Railway doesn't care! Daily trains are late and full of rush. I am currently on a train that's overcrowded because it's delayed.

Rajendra Kulkarni expressed disillusionment with the government, saying, "The middle class is working hard and paying taxes, but no one seems to care. The government is using our money to collect votes instead of improving conditions for hardworking taxpayers."

Venkatesan also weighed in, criticizing the railway system: "Trains are often late, and passengers face a daily struggle. We pay for tickets—monthly, daily, half-yearly, or yearly—but the Mumbai government seems complacent about these issues."