Central Railway Sports Persons – part of the Indian Olympic Contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics in Paris, France

Central Railway is proud to announce that two of its Sportspersons are part of the Indian Olympic Contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games held in Paris, France from 26.7.2024 to 11.8.2024.

Swapnil Khusale, and Ms Ankita Dhyani, members of the Central Railway Sports Association and working as Commercial cum Ticket Clerks in Pune Division and Mumbai Division respectively are part of the Indian Olympic Team for the Paris-2024 Olympics.

Swapnil Khusale, is a Sport Shooter from Maharashtra and an employee of Central Railway. He made it to the Indian team for Paris Olympics 2024 in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. Earlier in 2022, he won the Olympic quota berth in the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event with a fourth place at the World championship in Cairo, Egypt on 22 October.

He has won Gold medals in Shooting in Asian Games at China in 2023, World Cup at Baku in 2022 and at New Delhi in 2021. Besides he has won Silver and Bronze medals in various Shooting Championships from 2015 to 2023.

He will represent India in the Shooting event in Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ms Ankita Dhyani is an Indian athlete from Uttarakhand and an employee of Central Railways.. She is a middle-distance and long-distance runner. She has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Paris and is representing India in the women's 5000m event. Earlier in 2022, she was named in the Indian athletics team for the 5000m event in the 2022 Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.

She has won the Gold medal in the 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics, 17th, 18th and 19th Federation Cup Junior athletics Championship and the 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th National Junior Athletics Championships. She has also won Silver medal in National Federation Cup in 2022 and Bronze medals in National Interstate Senior Athletes Championship in 2021 & 2023.

She will represent India in the women's 5000m event in Paris 2024 Olympics.

Conveying his best wishes to the Sportspersons, Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway said" It is a matter of pride for Central Railway and Indian Railways that their Sportspersons are part of the prestigious Olympic Team and will be representing the country in their respective sport events”.

He said that sports require very rigorous regime of mental and physical fitness, complete focus and discipline in life. Spirit of sports is to have a strong desire to excel and achieve the best.

Central Railway has been very active in providing the best facilities to its sportspersons. The Sportspersons owe their success and achievements to the Central Railway Sports Association (CRSA). It is one such body dedicated to recruit, promote, coach and encourage budding sports persons to achieve their dreams and bring laurels for Railways and for the Country. CRSA also has plans of starting a curriculum in Central Railway Schools to groom and hunt young talent that have medal potential in National and International forums.