Mumbai: Vile Parle Police Arrest Accused For Defrauding Retired Police Constable

Representative Image |

Vile Parle Police arrested the accused Sambhu Kumar alias Shambhu Krishna Acharya for defrauding a 60-year-old man who had retired as a police constable from the Mumbai Police Force. On the pretext of helping, he changed the constable's debit card and withdrew money from his account.

According to the police, Laxman Baburao Shirsat (60) lives in Sai-Parvati Apartment in Andheri and has retired from the Mumbai police force as a police constable. On July 10, he went to SBI Bank's ATM centre to withdraw money. He withdrew ten thousand rupees from the ATM. While going out of the ATM a young man came there and took the debit card saying that your transaction was not completed, please give your card I will close it. So he gave him his debit card.

After some time they both left. Meanwhile, Shirsat received some messages on his mobile phone that money was debited from his account. In this message, it was mentioned that 50 thousand rupees were debited from his bank account. So he went to the bank and blocked his account.

When the Debit card with him was checked, the card was not his. The fraud was done by an unknown person by changing their debit card under the pretence of help. As soon as this situation came to his notice, he lodged a complaint with the Vile Parle police.

After this complaint, the police registered a case of fraud and started an investigation. With the help of CCTV footage from the ATM centre, the police nabbed Sambhav Kumar alias Shambhu. Vile Parle police official said that we arrested tha accused Sambhu Kumar alias Shambhu Krishna Acharya and investigating further.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)