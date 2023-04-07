Mumbai: Vile Parle bridge to be shut for few hours post midnight till April 26

Representative | File

The Captain Vinayak Gore road overbridge in Vile Parle, which connects the west and east sides of the suburbs, will be closed to traffic from April 11 to April 26 between 1 am and 4 am for repairs.

According to Western Railway, the bridge was inspected as part of a safety audit by a team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Gokhale bridge also shut

Commuters believe The shutting down of the Vile Parle bridge, even if only for a few hours, may have an impact on traffic as the Gokhale bridge in Andheri is also closed.

On November 7, the BMC declared the Gokhale Road bridge, a vital east-west connector in Andheri, unsafe for traffic and pedestrians. The BMC is currently reconstructing the bridge and hopes to open two lanes before the monsoon.