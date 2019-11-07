Mumbai: Victory for senior citizens as Western Railways stars work on escalators

In a good news for senior citizens from Jogeshwari, Western Railway on Sunday carried out a ground inspection and promised to get the escalators installed at the earliest.

According to Mid-Day, WR's Mumbai divisional manager Sunil Kumar personally visited the site and also called senior citizens who had spearheaded the battle to assess the spot. Senior citizen and railway passenger activist Mansoor Umer Darvesh, who had been visiting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Railway Manager's office consistently to keep tabs.

"I am glad that things have finally worked out. It has been quite a battle, but the escalators were really required on the west side where there is much traffic. I also thank mid-day for having continuously supported and highlighted the issue," Darvesh told Mid-Day.

Darvesh is secretary of the Fort-based Passenger and Traffic Relief Association and a resident of Goregaon West. He had been been visiting both, the Railways and the BMC and following up the matter. According to Darvesh, Four escalators had been planned at Jogeshwari station, out of which three in the west and one in the east of the station. While the work on the escalator in the east was done, the problem with the west side was that the Railways had to wait for BMC's permission. Darvesh wrote letters to both WR and BMC since 2014, And kept on following the matter since then.