Mumbai: Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away

Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan passed away on Sunday. He was 83 years old.

As per the report by Maharashtra Times, the actor died followed by a heart attack. Patwardhan is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Ravi Patwardhan was born on September 6, 1937. The actor has acted in more than 150 plays and more than 200 Hindi and Marathi films so far.

He was known for his roles in the films like Ankush (Hindi), Ashya Asawya Suna (Marathi), Umbartha (Marathi), Tejab (Hindi), Jyotiba Phule (Marathi).