Mumbai: Vehicular traffic closed on this Eastern Express Highway service road to ensure joggers' safety

The Mumbai traffic police have informed that vehicular traffic will be closed from 5 am to 7.30 am on the Eastern Express Highway service road between Airoli junction and Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar, between April 26 to July 31, 2023.

Joggers' safety

The police took the measure to ensure the safety of people going on morning walks on the road.

According to the notification, “…southbound of service road of Eastern Express Highway from Airoli Junction till Ghatkopar Pant Nagar is used by (a) large number of people from nearby areas for running, jogging and morning walk between 5 am to 7.30 am. During the same period, vehicles also proceed from (the) service road.”

The notification stated that between 5.00 am and 7.30 am, all types of vehicular movement are prohibited on the service road, southbound of the Eastern Express Highway from Airoli Junction to Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar, adding that “all type of vehicle shall proceed from (the) main road.”

The order shall be applicable from 26 April to 31 July 2023.