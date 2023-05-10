Mumbai: Vedanta's TACO and Climate Warrior launch water bowl challenge and walkathon to support stray animal welfare

Vedanta's The Animal Care Organisation (TACO), an animal welfare project, and Climate Warrior, an environmental sustainability campaign, collaborated on Wednesday at Father Agnel Ashram in Bandra to launch a water bowl challenge and walkathon to support the well-being of stray animals during summer. More than 350 people participated in the event.

Event inaugurated by actor Bhumi Pednekar

The event was inaugurated by actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is also the founder of Climate Warrior, and Priya Agarwal Hebbar, TACO non-executive director. During the water bowl challenge, participants were encouraged to place water-feeding bowls for stray animals and birds. Additionally, a group of veterinarians conducted an animal health camp, providing health check-ups for both stray animals and pets.

Climate change threatens lives of animals: Pednekar

“Climate change threatens the lives of animals. Still, the need for animal welfare remains largely neglected in sustainable development. Devoting time to improving the lives of animals is not just a responsibility; it should be a way of life,” said Pednekar.

The cause was also supported by the Agnel Education and Social Development Foundation and TACO’s implementation partner, YODA (Youth in Defence of Animals).