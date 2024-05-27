Mumbai: Vasai Vikas Bank Officer Bags Best CISO Award In Multi-State Cooperative Segment

Ashok Tiwari receiving the award |

Mumbai: IT professional and chief information security officer (CISO) attached to the Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank Limited (VVSBL), Ashok Hriday Narayan Tiwari bagged the prestigious Bharat Ratna Sahakarita Samman award for the Best CISO-2024.

Organised by New Delhi-based B2B Infomedia and The Founder Media in association with National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd. (NAFCUB) as the knowledge partner, the Bharat Cooperative Banking Summit and Awards (Bharat Coop) ceremony was held at The Lalit Hotel in Mumbai on 22, May.

This year the summit which was aptly themed as “Digital Transformation in Cooperative Banks” witnessed more than 300 participants. Tiwari bagged the Best CISO:2024 award in the multi-state cooperative segment which is given for adopting innovative, sophisticated and top-notch cybersecurity to safeguard business assets.

The deputy director general (joint secretary level), ministry of communications (Govt. of India), Sumnesh Joshi, who handed over the awards also delivered a keynote session that provided insights into the regulatory and policy framework supporting the digital transformation of the cooperative banking sector.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Tiwari said, “This achievement reflects the relentless efforts and dedication of our entire team which will inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in our field.”

Office bearers and staff of the VVSBL including Ashay Raut (chairman), Shirish Raut (vice chairman) and Dilip Thakur (CEO) commended Tiwari for the achievement. Elaborate panel discussions involving eminent stakeholders from the cooperative banking sector, government officials and technology leaders were held on issues like-Digital Banking: The Path to Pursuing Digitisation, “Customer is King: Role of Technology in Customer-Oriented Banking and Cyber Security: Critical Block for UCBs for Fearless Growth.