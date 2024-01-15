Mumbai: Vakola Police Bust Nigerian Drug Ring; Seize 55 Gram Of Cocaine Worth ₹56.24 Lakh

4 Nigerians were arrested with 55 gram of cocaine worth ₹56.24 Lakh by Vakola Police | FPJ

The Vakola police have apprehended four Nigerian individuals for allegedly selling drugs. The police seized 55 grams of cocaine worth Rs. 56.24 lakhs.

Drug ring busted

According to the police, on January 10, they arrested an individual identified as Anthony Maduka Nyize (32) from Kadam Wadi, Santacruz East. Subsequent investigations revealed his partner, Sonia Devi alias Sairam (22), was also involved in the crime. She was apprehended on January 14.

Further inquiry revealed that the main accused frequently contacted a few Nigerian individuals and met them in a society called Aary colony. Consequently, the police arrested two more Nigerian individuals, identified as Azah Alias Aka Moren (33) and Sebi Raul alias Ekenna Godwin (27), both from Goregaon.

Case registered against the accused by Vakola Police

The investigation uncovered that these individuals, along with the main accused, were engaged in drug selling. A case under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act was filed against all four individuals, and the police seized cocaine valued at Rs. 56,24,500.

The operation, led by Assistant Police Officer Arun Bandgar and his team, was conducted under the guidance of Prakash Khandekar, Senior Police Inspector at Vakola Police Station.