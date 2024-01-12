Poland: Priest Accused Of Hosting Orgy At His House Arrested, Charged With Sex And Drug Crimes

Representational Image

A priest in Poland has been arrested months after he hosted a sex party at his house. According to the state news agency PAP, the priest, referred to as Tomasz Z due to Polish privacy laws, has been charged with sex and drug crimes. After his arrest on January 8, Tomasz Z has been placed in pre-trial detention. He is accused of hosting an orgy at his house in Poland's Dabrowa Gornicza in last September.

According to media reports, at the sex party hosted by the priest, a man had collapsed due to alleged overdose of drugs. Tomasz Z is also accused of not helping the man who needed immediate medical assistance. One of the attendees had called an ambulance. However, the paramedics were initially stopped from entering the priest's house, leading to delay in providing help to the collapsed man.

Male Prostitute Attended Sex Party?

The paramedics were let in only when the police arrived at the scene. It was suspected that three men - the man who collapsed, Tomasz Z and a man who called for ambulance - joined the sex party. There were reports that the man who collapsed was a male prostitute, however, this claim has been rejected by the prosecutor's office.

Tomasz Z Discharged From Clergy

The reports about the alleged sex party hosted by the priest Tomasz Z surfaced first in September last year. Consequently, Tomasz Z was discharged from the clergy. The bishop of the diocese had also stepped down last year.

Chares Against Priest

In addition to drug and sex charges, Tomasz Z has been charged over his alleged failure to assist a person at medical risk. "Three of (the charges) concern crimes described in the law on counteracting drug addiction and are related to providing drugs, one of these is additionally related to crimes against sexual freedom and decency," a spokesman for the local prosecution told PAP.