Mumbai: Vaccination drive to be paused today, Sunday as Centre to update Co-WIN app

No vaccination will take place on Saturday and Sunday as the Centre will enable transition of Co-WIN app from version 1.0 to 2.0 ahead of the commencement of vaccination from March 1 for people above 60 years of age and the persons above 45 years with comorbidities.

As per the officials, the inoculation drive will be driven by Co-WIN 2.0 which the government's plans to launch by Sunday.

"On this Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th Feb), the Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-WIN 1.0 to Co-WIN 2.0. In view of this, COVID-19 vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days. The states and Union Territories have already been informed about this transition," said Dr Dilip Patil, state immunisation officer.

However, for the third time, more than 100 per cent beneficiaries’ turnout was witnessed at the vaccination centres under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday. According to the vaccine data, 12,159 of the targeted 11,300 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the centres in the last 24 hours, which means 108 percent turnout as compared to 82 per cent which was just a day before.

Moreover, healthcare workers are coming forward for the second dose of vaccines, as 4,066 first time beneficiaries were inoculated with the second dose of vaccine on Friday.

Meanwhile, the civic body has increased the vaccine booths in a view of speeding vaccination drive as from March 1 third phase of drive will start which will include senior citizens above 60 and 45+ with comorbidities with medical certificates signed by registered medical practitioners will be given vaccine shots.