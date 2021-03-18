Mumbai: Vaccination drive not gathering pace

Despite increasing the vaccination centres across Mumbai, the civic body only manages to vaccinate less than 50,000 beneficiaries in a single day. However on the other hand they claimed to inoculate one lakh beneficiaries. According to the data, 44,000 beneficiaries were inoculated at 89 vaccine centres on March 16 compared to 37,000 beneficiaries who were vaccinated across 65 vaccine centres in the city until March 6, which means only 18 per cent rise of beneficiaries despite increasing 29 centres in the last 10 days. Officials said the numbers will increase slowly as many senior citizens are coming forward for the vaccination drive.

Senior civic officials said that many people are still afraid of the side effects of the vaccine, while some are still unaware. Now we can increase any number of centres, ultimately those who wish will come. “People should not be inconvenienced and they do not need to go for vaccination, so we have increased the number of vaccination centers in the city. It is now the wish of the beneficiary not to take the vaccine. We cannot force ourselves to take the vaccine,” said Dr. Sheela Jagtap, Immunisation officer.

Dr. Deepak Baid, President of the Association of Medical Consultants said increasing the vaccination centres will not increase the number of beneficiaries, in fact, the civic body should create awareness related to the Covid-19 vaccine as there are many myths going around due to which still citizens are hesitating in taking the vaccine shots.

“The state government should think of all possible ways through which more number of beneficiaries will be benefited as most of the beneficiaries prefer visiting the nearby centres considering their age factors. We have seen that there is not a good response from the health care workers for the vaccination, the frontline workers also came for the vaccination in large numbers in the beginning, but now their number is also increasing. In such a situation, now the government should start vaccinating all people above 45 years of age,” he said.

City's Progress Card

From Jan 16 to March 16

1,34,191 health workers have taken the first dose of vaccine, and 68,652 have taken the second dose. Whereas more than 2.5 lakh have got registration done.

From February 4 to March 16

1,24,024 frontline workers have taken the first dose and 18,153 have taken the second dose. While more than 2 lakh beneficiaries have got registration.

From March 1 to March 16

3,03,724 elderly people above 60 years of age and only 41,500 beneficiaries suffering from various diseases above 45 years have taken the first dose of vaccine. While this number of both is above 30 lakhs in Mumbai. (Note - another dose is given after 28 days)