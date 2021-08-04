Mumbai: US Consulate at Bandra Kurla Complex gets hoax bomb call

Mumbai: The office of the United States Consulate at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) got a bomb call late on Tuesday night. The police and the security deployed at the US consulate office checked the premises, but primarily found nothing, and the call was termed as a hoax bomb call. While BKC Police are investigating the matter, they are likely to register an offence after verification.

According to BKC Police sources, the consulate office received a call at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, which spread panic at the premises. The police officers and security personnel at the consulate office immediately searched the premises and meanwhile, alerted the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and other authorities, but after an hour-long search, found nothing.

"Primary probe suggests that it was a hoax bomb call and we are verifying the source from where the call was made and who orchestrated this. The investigation is underway and a case will be registered after verification," said Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8).

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have beefed up the security outside the US Consulate amid the hoax calls and fear surrounding the incident.