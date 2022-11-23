Mumbai updates: Earthquake of 3.6 hits Dahanu, Talasari talukas in Palghar

Air Quality Index of the most significant places across the city
Car catches fire at Hiranandani Meadows in Thane, no casualties reported
The car that caught fire was damaged | FPJ
The fire was doused by a team of firefighters | FPJ
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude felt in Dahanu and Talasari talukas near Mumbai
An earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Dahanu and Talasari talukas of Palghar district at 4.04 am today.
The epicentre of this earthquake was near Vivalvedhe which is near few near to Shree Mahalaxmi Temple with a depth of 5 km. However, no damages were reported.
Regular traffic jam making citizens opt for trains
The congested roads and mismanaged traffic in the city are causing several commuters who are bound to travel via roads to opt for trains instead.
Rajashekhar Verma, 43, who has been travelling from Goregaon to Andheri via road for the past 23 years, is now taking the train to reach his workplace and back home.
“I have to reach Goregaon station before 8am to catch the 8.04am Churchgate fast AC local. It's not easy to follow such a tight schedule after having my own routine for so many years,” he said, adding that bad traffic is the only reason he changed his regular mode of commute.
There are several commuters like Mr Verma who are now trying to cut down on road travel and prefer trains which also help save their time and cost of fuel.
