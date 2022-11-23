Mumbai updates: Earthquake of 3.6 hits Dahanu, Talasari talukas in Palghar

Regular traffic jam making citizens opt for trains

The congested roads and mismanaged traffic in the city are causing several commuters who are bound to travel via roads to opt for trains instead.

Rajashekhar Verma, 43, who has been travelling from Goregaon to Andheri via road for the past 23 years, is now taking the train to reach his workplace and back home.

“I have to reach Goregaon station before 8am to catch the 8.04am Churchgate fast AC local. It's not easy to follow such a tight schedule after having my own routine for so many years,” he said, adding that bad traffic is the only reason he changed his regular mode of commute.

There are several commuters like Mr Verma who are now trying to cut down on road travel and prefer trains which also help save their time and cost of fuel.

